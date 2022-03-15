Anixa (ANIX) Drops 4.76% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANIX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) is trading 4.76% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:43:32 est, was $2.40. Anixa dropped $0.12 over the previous day’s close.

36,836 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Anixa has a YTD change of 10.10%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Anixa Biosciences Inc

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

