Anika (ANIK) Rises 3.24% on May 3

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares moved 3.24%, or $0.7 per share, as on 11:48:06 est today. Opening the day at $21.76, 19,991 shares of Anika have traded hands and the stock has traded between $22.50 and $21.35.

Already the company is down 39.69%.

Anika is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

