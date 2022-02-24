Anika (ANIK) gains 5.16% for February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANIK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Anika Therapeutics Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ANIK) stock gained $1.56, accounting for a 5.16% increase. Anika opened at $29.82 before trading between $31.95 and $29.60 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Anika’s market cap rise to $459,233,749 on 105,077 shares -above their 30-day average of 80,948.

About Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

