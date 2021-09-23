ANI (ANIP) falls 0.03% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANIP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.03% decrease. ANI opened at $30.26 before trading between $30.82 and $30.03 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw ANI’s market cap fall to $383,692,996 on 32,853 shares -below their 30-day average of 64,345.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Visit ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia