ANI (ANIP) Climbs 2.49% for March 29

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) moved 2.49% higher on March 29 to close at $28.87.

249,647 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 216,855 shares.

ANI is down 38.87% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

