Angion (ANGN) drops 10.74% in Light Trading on September 8

Today, Angion Biomedica Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ANGN) stock dropped $1.34, accounting for a 10.74% decrease. Angion opened at $12.48 before trading between $12.59 and $11.09 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Angion’s market cap fall to $331,954,165 on 136,572 shares -below their 30-day average of 158,373.

About Angion Biomedica Corp

Angion Biomedica Corp. is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluating in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation, a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Angion is also currently evaluating ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in Phase 1. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

