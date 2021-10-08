Angel Oak Strategiesome Term (FINS) falls 0.94% in Active Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FINS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Inc’s (NYSE: FINS) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 0.94% decrease. Angel Oak Strategiesome Term opened at $16.75 before trading between $16.88 and $16.65 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Angel Oak Strategiesome Term’s market cap fall to $255,847,166 on 282,341 shares -above their 30-day average of 113,962.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

he Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust is a closed-end fund that seeks current income with a secondary objective of total return. The Fund utilizes a banking sector debt-centric strategy, which exhibits low historical correlations to other areas of the market. The investment highlights of the Fund include: Access to a niche market segment. Focus on high quality credit with at least 50% of the Fund’s depository institution debt investments publicly rated investment grade or, if deemed unrated, scored as investment grade by Angel Oak’s in-house proprietary BankSURF credit-quality assessment model. Asset class duration historically uncorrelated to interest rates. Benefits from Angel Oak’s extensive resources and expertise in a

Visit Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights Moody's Sees Long-Term Economic Benefit to Fuller Racial Integration IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11