Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) fell to close at $18.15 Thursday after losing $0.13 (0.71%) on volume of 80,358 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.30 to a low of $18.06 while Angel Oak Strategiesome Term’s market cap now stands at $276,406,314.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

he Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust is a closed-end fund that seeks current income with a secondary objective of total return. The Fund utilizes a banking sector debt-centric strategy, which exhibits low historical correlations to other areas of the market. The investment highlights of the Fund include: Access to a niche market segment. Focus on high quality credit with at least 50% of the Fund’s depository institution debt investments publicly rated investment grade or, if deemed unrated, scored as investment grade by Angel Oak’s in-house proprietary BankSURF credit-quality assessment model. Asset class duration historically uncorrelated to interest rates. Benefits from Angel Oak’s extensive resources and expertise in a

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

