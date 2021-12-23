Angel Oak Dynamic Strategiesome Term (DYFN) falls 0.63% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DYFN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Inc’s (NYSE: DYFN) stock fell $0.129, accounting for a 0.63% decrease. Angel Oak Dynamic Strategiesome Term opened at $20.54 before trading between $20.54 and $20.44 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Angel Oak Dynamic Strategiesome Term’s market cap fall to $82,928,805 on 9,631 shares -above their 30-day average of 7,990.

About Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Led by Angel Oak's experienced financial services team, DYFN invests predominantly in U.S. financial sector debt as well as selective opportunities across financial sector preferred and common equity. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of DYFN's portfolio will be publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, judged to be of investment grade quality by Angel Oak.

Visit Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles