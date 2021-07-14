Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) gains 0.64% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASYS - Market Data & News Trade

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares gained 0.64%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.39. After opening the day at $9.40, shares of Amtech Systems fluctuated between $9.50 and $9.22. 62,287 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 99,337. Tuesday's activity brought Amtech Systems’s market cap to $133,767,724.

Amtech Systems is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Amtech Systems Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light- emitting diodes (LEDs). The company sells these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Its strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging its strength in its core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. The company is a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

