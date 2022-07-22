AMREP (AXR) Rises 8.10% on July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AXR - Market Data & News Trade

AMREP Corp. (NYSE: AXR) shares are up 8.10%, or $0.972 per share, as on 10:53:03 est today. Opening the day at $11.92, 6,232 shares of AMREP have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $12.97 and $11.55.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 21.05%.

AMREP is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

