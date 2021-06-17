Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) drops -10.4480% for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMPG - Market Data & News Trade

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) shares dropped -10.4480% to end trading Wednesday at $5.40 per share - a net change of $-0.63. Shares traded between $6.39 and $5.15 throughout the day.

About Amplitech Group Inc

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Its steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because AmpliTech can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented. In addition, AmpliTech has the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

