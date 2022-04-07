Amplify Energy (AMPY) Gains 4.23% for April 7

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares changed 4.23% today on 710,446 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,012,983 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $5.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

Amplify Energy has moved 82.64% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Amplify Energy visit the company profile.

About Amplify Energy Corp.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford.

To get more information on Amplify Energy Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Amplify Energy Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles