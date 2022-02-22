Ampio (AMPE) falls 4.14% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMPE - Market Data & News

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares fell 4.14%, or $0.019 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.44. After opening the day at $0.46, shares of Ampio fluctuated between $0.47 and $0.44. 948,127 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,008,421. Tuesday's activity brought Ampio’s market cap to $88,937,062.

Ampio is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado..

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the development of AmpionTM, its lead anti-inflammatory drug, which is currently undergoing clinical trials focused on the treatment of patients afflicted with COVID-19 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as well as patients suffering from severe (KL-4) osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). Both conditions impact a significant percentage of the population and due to the lack of any FDA approved drugs for treatment, there exists a significant unmet medical need. Ampion is backed by an extensive global patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035. In addition, Ampion will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

