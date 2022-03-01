Amphenol (APH) falls 2.49% in Light Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APH - Market Data & News Trade

Amphenol Corp. - Class A (NYSE: APH) shares fell 2.49%, or $1.89 per share, to close Tuesday at $74.12. After opening the day at $75.97, shares of Amphenol fluctuated between $75.97 and $73.51. 2,314,700 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,867,250. Tuesday's activity brought Amphenol’s market cap to $44,393,415,975.

Amphenol is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut..

About Amphenol Corp. - Class A

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

