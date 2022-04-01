Amphastar (AMPH) Up 4.21% for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMPH - Market Data & News Trade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares gained 4.21% today on 325,755 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 479,472 shares traded.

After closing today at $37.41 the company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

Amphastar has moved 54.14% so far this year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

