Amphastar (AMPH) falls 2.05% on Strong Volume January 11

Today, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock fell $0.53, accounting for a 2.05% decrease. Amphastar opened at $25.87 before trading between $25.90 and $25.04 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Amphastar’s market cap fall to $1,210,583,369 on 288,393 shares -above their 30-day average of 233,108.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

