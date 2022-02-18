Amneal (AMRX) falls 2.53% on Moderate Volume February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMRX - Market Data & News Trade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A (NYSE: AMRX) shares fell 2.53%, or $0.12 per share, to close Friday at $4.63. After opening the day at $4.72, shares of Amneal fluctuated between $4.76 and $4.61. 395,872 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 520,119. Friday's activity brought Amneal’s market cap to $691,589,374.

Amneal is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey..

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

