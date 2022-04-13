AMMO (POWW) Gains 1.76% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POWW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) climbed 1.76% Wednesday.

As of 12:11:50 est, AMMO sits at $4.34 and has moved $0.075 per share.

AMMO has moved 6.99% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.83% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

About AMMO Inc

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use.

