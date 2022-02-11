AMKOR (AMKR) falls 5.81% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMKR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, AMKOR Technology Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMKR) stock fell $1.29, accounting for a 5.81% decrease. AMKOR opened at $22.16 before trading between $22.29 and $20.69 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw AMKOR’s market cap fall to $5,110,575,238 on 1,111,429 shares -above their 30-day average of 937,570.

AMKOR employs around 29650 people with a head office in Tempe, Arizona.

About AMKOR Technology Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

