AMKOR (AMKR) Drops 7.63% on June 16

Shares of AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) moved 7.63% Thursday.

As of 11:52:38 est, AMKOR sits at $16.95 and has fallen $1.4 per share in trading so far.

AMKOR has moved 3.69% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.68% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About AMKOR Technology Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

