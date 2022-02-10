AMGEN (AMGN) falls 3.53% in Active Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMGN - Market Data & News Trade

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares fell 3.53%, or $8.37 per share, to close Thursday at $228.82. After opening the day at $235.00, shares of AMGEN fluctuated between $236.14 and $227.71. 4,953,958 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,319,596. Thursday's activity brought AMGEN’s market cap to $128,886,503,696.

AMGEN is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, and employs more than 22000 people.

About AMGEN Inc.

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

