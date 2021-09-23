AMGEN (AMGN) falls 0.80% to Close at $213.64 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMGN - Market Data & News Trade

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), a Thousand Oaks, California, company, fell to close at $213.64 Wednesday after losing $1.72 (0.80%) on volume of 2,542,900 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $216.56 to a low of $213.46 while AMGEN’s market cap now stands at $121,315,976,695.

AMGEN currently has roughly 22000 employees.

About AMGEN Inc.

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

