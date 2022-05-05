Ametek (AME) Falls 3.01% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AME - Market Data & News Trade

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) has fallen $3.83 (3.01%) and is currently sitting at $124.17, as of 11:47:49 est on May 5.

354,775 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 0.59% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.13% over the last 30 days.

Ametek is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ametek visit the company profile.

About Ametek Inc

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

