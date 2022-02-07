Amerisource Bergen (ABC) gains 2.05% on Strong Volume February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Amerisource Bergen Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: ABC) stock gained $2.8, accounting for a 2.05% increase. Amerisource Bergen opened at $137.02 before trading between $140.24 and $135.38 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Amerisource Bergen’s market cap rise to $29,155,848,977 on 1,710,317 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,101,240.

Amerisource Bergen employs around 22000 people with a head office in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Amerisource Bergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 22,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

