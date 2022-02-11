Ameriprise (AMP) falls 3.77% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMP - Market Data & News Trade

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) shares fell 3.77%, or $11.9 per share, to close Friday at $304.00. After opening the day at $315.20, shares of Ameriprise fluctuated between $318.25 and $302.26. 701,649 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 758,572. Friday's activity brought Ameriprise’s market cap to $34,014,504,368.

Ameriprise is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

About Ameriprise Financial Inc

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

