Americold Realty (COLD) falls 0.11% in Light Trading on August 20

Today, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s (NYSE: COLD) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Americold Realty opened at $37.24 before trading between $37.37 and $37.00 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Americold Realty’s market cap fall to $9,725,189,472 on 2,054,244 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,944,688.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

