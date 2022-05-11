Americold Realty (COLD) Climbs 2.93% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COLD - Market Data & News Trade

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares are up 2.93%, or $0.73 per share, as on 11:52:24 est today. Opening the day at $24.79, 914,677 shares of Americold Realty have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $25.88 and $24.76.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 23.47%.

Americold Realty expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

