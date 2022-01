Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) falls 1.65% for January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAS - Market Data & News

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (NYSE: USAS), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $0.84 Thursday after losing $0.014 (1.65%) on volume of 821,685 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.87 to a low of $0.83 while Americas Gold and Silver’s market cap now stands at $138,061,376.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corp

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company's newest asset, the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, has poured first gold and achieved commercial production, and is expected to ramp up to full production by mid-2021. The Company also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA and owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

