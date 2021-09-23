American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) falls 5.34% on Moderate Volume September 22

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell to close at $2.66 Wednesday after losing $0.15 (5.34%) on volume of 168,457 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.76 to a low of $2.56 while American Virtual Cloud’s market cap now stands at $54,337,022.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc

AVCT is an integrated IT solutions and managed services provider. AVCT completed a business combination with Computex in April 2020. AVCT, incorporated in 2016, was formerly known as Pensare Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AVCT in April 2020.

Visit American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia