American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) Down in Light Trading for April 12

Today, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AVCT) fell $0.0204 to finish the day Tuesday at $0.88.

The company started at $0.90 and shares fluctuated between $0.93 and $0.86 with 1,200,770 shares trading hands.

American Virtual Cloud is averaging 4,927,699 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 63.10% YTD.

American Virtual Cloud expects its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Virtual Cloud visit the company profile.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc

AVCT is an integrated IT solutions and managed services provider. AVCT completed a business combination with Computex in April 2020. AVCT, incorporated in 2016, was formerly known as Pensare Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AVCT in April 2020.

To get more information on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement