American Vanguard (AVD) falls 1.63% for August 27

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) shares fell 1.63%, or $0.25 per share, to close Friday at $15.11. After opening the day at $15.35, shares of American Vanguard fluctuated between $15.60 and $15.02. 214,325 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 221,996. Friday's activity brought American Vanguard’s market cap to $466,569,617.

American Vanguard is headquartered in Newport Beach, California..

About American Vanguard Corp.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

