American Vanguard (AVD) Drops 3.29% for May 18

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.29% to $22.63 on May 18.

308,161 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 268,789 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 42.95% so far in 2022.

American Vanguard shares have traded in a range between $13.80 and $24.25 over the past twelve months.

About American Vanguard Corp.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index.

