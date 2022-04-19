American Tower (AMT) Gains 1.51% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMT - Market Data & News Trade

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) shares moved 1.51%, or $3.84 per share, as on 11:47:56 est today. After Opening the Day at $254.85, 349,516 shares of American Tower exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $258.92 and $254.78.

This year the company has a YTD change of 12.73%.

American Tower anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About American Tower Corp.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

