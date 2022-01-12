American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) falls 0.15% on Strong Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMS - Market Data & News

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares fell 0.15%, or $0.0034 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.30. After opening the day at $2.32, shares of American Shared Hospital Services fluctuated between $2.31 and $2.08. 29,852 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 23,415. Tuesday's activity brought American Shared Hospital Services’s market cap to $13,496,400.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

