American Realty Investors (ARL) falls 2.04% to Close at $11.05 on August 27

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE: ARL) shares fell 2.04%, or $0.23 per share, to close Friday at $11.05. After opening the day at $11.25, shares of American Realty Investors fluctuated between $11.13 and $10.30. 11,124 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 37,756. Friday's activity brought American Realty Investors’s market cap to $178,480,075.

About American Realty Investors Inc.

American Realty Investors, a New York Stock Exchange Company, maintains a commitment to greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate and real estate assets. American Realty is highly diverse in location, with a portfolio of properties strategically located throughout the United States. Its holdings include apartments, office buildings, retail centers and parcels of land. At the time of purchase, acquisitions are often referred to as "undervalued" or "underdeveloped." Under ARL ownership, value is added through physical improvements as well as management improvements. The result is increased income through higher rental and occupancy rates and increased income.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

