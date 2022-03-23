American Public Education (APEI) Down 2.54% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APEI - Market Data & News Trade

American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) shares have fallen 2.54% today on 50,151 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 89,580 shares traded.

After today’s close at $23.05 the company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

American Public Education has moved 6.29% so far this year.

About American Public Education Inc

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

