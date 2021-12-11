American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) drops 13.37% on Strong Volume December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AOUT - Market Data & News Trade

American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ: AOUT) dropped to close at $18.21 Friday after losing $2.81 (13.37%) on volume of 1,026,199 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.97 to a low of $17.50 while American Outdoor Brands’s market cap now stands at $256,836,153.

About American Outdoor Brands Inc

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!.

Visit American Outdoor Brands Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on American Outdoor Brands Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: American Outdoor Brands Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III