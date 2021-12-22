American National (ANAT) falls 0.20% in Active Trading on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANAT - Market Data & News Trade

American National Group Inc (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares fell 0.20%, or $0.37 per share, to close Tuesday at $187.92. After opening the day at $188.49, shares of American National fluctuated between $189.07 and $187.71. 286,397 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 169,955. Tuesday's activity brought American National’s market cap to $5,052,642,624.

American National is headquartered in Galveston, Texas..

About American National Group Inc

American National is a family of companies. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001

Visit American National Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on American National Group Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: American National Group Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

2022 Projections for Wireless, 5G, Smartphone Industry: Jeff Kagan Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster