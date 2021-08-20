American National (AMNB) falls 0.83% to Close at $32.43 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMNB - Market Data & News Trade

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), a Danville, Virginia, company, fell to close at $32.43 Thursday after losing $0.27 (0.83%) on volume of 14,172 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.53 to a low of $32.16 while American National’s market cap now stands at $352,699,664.

About American National Bankshares Inc.

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division.

Visit American National Bankshares Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on American National Bankshares Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: American National Bankshares Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All