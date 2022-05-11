American Equity Life (AEL) Loses 3.40% for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE:AEL) lost $1.2 to finish the day Wednesday at $34.12.

The company began the day at $35.22 and shares fluctuated between $36.06 and $34.01 with 500,732 shares trading hands.

American Equity Life is averaging 474,094 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 9.25% YTD.

American Equity Life expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

