American Electric Power Company (AEP) falls 0.81% to Close at $89.77 on January 11

Today, American Electric Power Company Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: AEP) stock fell $0.73, accounting for a 0.81% decrease. American Electric Power Company opened at $90.37 before trading between $90.63 and $89.18 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw American Electric Power Company’s market cap fall to $45,212,811,044 on 2,231,603 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,665,993.

American Electric Power Company employs around 17666 people with a head office in Columbus, Ohio.

About American Electric Power Company Inc.

American Electric Power , is a major investor-owned electric utility in the United States, delivering electricity to more than five million customers in 11 states.[citation needed] AEP ranks among the nation's largest generators of electricity, owning nearly 38,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system, a nearly 39,000-mile network that includes 765 kilovolt ultra-high voltage transmission lines, more than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP's transmission system directly or indirectly serves about 10 percent of the electricity demand in the Eastern Interconnection, the interconnected transmission system that covers 38 eastern and central U.S. states and eastern Canada, and approximately 11 percent of the electricity demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the transmission system that covers much of Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

