American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) falls 4.47% on Strong Volume February 11

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $22.66 Friday after losing $1.06 (4.47%) on volume of 5,082,512 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.81 to a low of $22.49 while American Eagle Outfitters’s market cap now stands at $3,820,966,838.

American Eagle Outfitters currently has roughly 46000 employees.

About American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company's purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

