American Century ETF - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) falls 0.67% in Active Trading on November 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QCON - Market Data & News Trade

American Century ETF Trust - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (CBOE: QCON) shares fell 0.67%, or $0.3303 per share, to close Monday at $49.32. After opening the day at $49.65, shares of American Century ETF - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF fluctuated between $49.76 and $49.32. 37,889 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 10,485. Monday's activity brought American Century ETF - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s market cap to $23,673,120.

Visit American Century ETF Trust - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

[More]

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

[More]

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

[More]

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on American Century ETF Trust - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: American Century ETF Trust - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Shows How Company Will Grow: Jeff Kagan CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years Dismiss Gold at Your Peril Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion