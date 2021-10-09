American Century ETF - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) falls 0.47% on Moderate Volume October 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QCON - Market Data & News Trade

American Century ETF Trust - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (CBOE: QCON) fell to close at $47.50 Friday after losing $0.2252 (0.47%) on volume of 115 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $47.79 to a low of $47.50 while American Century ETF - American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s market cap now stands at $18,051,140.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

