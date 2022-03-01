American Airlines (AAL) falls 5.57% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, American Airlines Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAL) stock fell $0.96, accounting for a 5.57% decrease. American Airlines opened at $16.95 before trading between $17.07 and $16.08 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw American Airlines’s market cap fall to $10,574,818,306 on 50,051,544 shares -above their 30-day average of 39,862,810.

American Airlines employs around 133700 people with a head office in Fort Worth, Texas.

About American Airlines Group Inc

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

