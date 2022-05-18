American (AIG) Falls 3.29% for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) traded 3.29% lower on May 18 to close at $58.30.

5,644,861 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,408,088 shares.

American has gained 6.60% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About American International Group Inc

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

