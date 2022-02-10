American (AFG) gains 2.89% to Close at $136.72 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFG - Market Data & News Trade

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) shares gained 2.89%, or $3.84 per share, to close Thursday at $136.72. After opening the day at $133.26, shares of American fluctuated between $139.72 and $133.26. 421,856 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 272,784. Thursday's activity brought American’s market cap to $11,594,933,627.

American is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and employs more than 7600 people.

About American Financial Group Inc

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

