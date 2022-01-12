Ameren (AEE) falls 0.62% in Active Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ameren Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: AEE) stock fell $0.54, accounting for a 0.62% decrease. Ameren opened at $87.50 before trading between $87.98 and $86.35 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Ameren’s market cap fall to $22,364,088,679 on 1,591,401 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,207,807.

Ameren employs around 8615 people with a head office in St Louis, Missouri.

About Ameren Corp.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

