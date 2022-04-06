Ameren (AEE) Climbs in Active Trading for April 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEE - Market Data & News Trade

Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) shares changed 2.31% today on 1,708,778 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 1,389,154 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $97.13 the company has a 50 day moving average of $88.25.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

Ameren has moved 7.37% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ameren visit the company profile.

About Ameren Corp.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

